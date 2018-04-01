The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 1-8: Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, L.A. Dance Project and more

Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Also, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $80-$200. (800) 880-0188.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Program includes the world premiere of Jorma Elo's "Half/Cut/Split," plus live accompaniment by pianist Joyce Yang. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $48-$100. (949) 854-4646. Also, Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, Sat., 8 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Dearest Home Kyle Abraham's Abraham.in.Motion explores love and loss in this CAP UCLA presentation. Freud Playhouse, UCLA, 245 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.
L.A. Dance Project Spring program includes the Martha Graham classic "Duets," Justin Peck's "Helix," Ohad Naharin's "Yag," and "Sarabande" choreographed by company founder Benjamin Millepied. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $45-$125. (310) 746-4000.
Sleepless: The Music Center After Hours Disco-themed late-night event features performances by Invertigo Dance Theatre, plus drag artists, art installations and more. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. $20, $30. (213) 972-0711.
Life After Death for the Living Lineage Dance explores love and loss. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends April 15. $15-$25. (626) 844-7008.
Benita Bike's DanceArt Featuring works by former company member and guest choreographer Weslie Ching. Martha B. Knoebel Dance Theater, Cal State Long Beach, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$28. (818) 470-5734.
Cinderella Irvine's Maple Ballet presents a family-friendly version of the classic fairytale. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. $26-$32. (949) 854-4646.