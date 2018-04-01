The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 1-8: Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, L.A. Dance Project and more

Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates 5,000 years of Chinese culture. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Also, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m.; Wed., 2 p.m.; Thu., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. $80-$200. (800) 880-0188.