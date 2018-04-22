The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 22-29: Brentano Quartet with Dawn Upshaw and more

Hear Now Music Festival Eighth annual showcase for new works by contemporary L.A. composers includes a free concert (reservations required) featuring the UCLA Philharmonia at Schoenberg Hall, UCLA, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Thu., 8 p.m. Also, an electroacoustic concert at Unitarian Universalist Church, Throop Hall, 300 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. And, two chamber-music programs featuring the Lyris Quartet, et al., at First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m., and next Sun., 5 p.m. Program details at www.hearnowmusicfestival.com. $10 and up; passes available. (323) 226-0326.