The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 22-29: Brentano Quartet with Dawn Upshaw and more

Camerata Pacifica Program includes the world premiere of Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Viola & Piano, plus Schubert's Piano Trio. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Celebrate Colburn Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads Colburn Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 1 as part of the school's annual gala. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$45. (323) 850-2000.
Don Giovanni Pacific Opera Project stages Mozart's tale of a serial seducer; sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25; tables, $35-$120. (323) 739-6122.
Dudamel Conducts Beethoven 9 & Bernstein The LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists team up for Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 and Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $87-$225. (323) 850-2000.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the U.S. premiere of Dai Fujikura's "Secret Forest," and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 with pianist David Fray. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Mozart Classical Orchestra Season closer includes Haydn's Symphony No. 21, Dvorak's Slavonic Dance No. 16, and Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 1 violinist Mira Khomik. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The British Brass Band performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs Kabalevsky and Rimsky-Korsakov. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Chantal? Cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton pays tribute to her late companion and collaborator, filmmaker Chantal Akerman. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $13. (213) 237-2800.
Baroque Conversations Guest conductor Harry Bicket leads Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra in works by Bach, Handel and Rameau. Zipper Concert Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also, St. Monica Catholic Church, 701 California Ave., Santa Monica, Fri., 7:30 p.m. $45 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Hear Now Music Festival Eighth annual showcase for new works by contemporary L.A. composers includes a free concert (reservations required) featuring the UCLA Philharmonia at Schoenberg Hall, UCLA, 445 Charles E. Young Drive East, Westwood. Thu., 8 p.m. Also, an electroacoustic concert at Unitarian Universalist Church, Throop Hall, 300 S. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. And, two chamber-music programs featuring the Lyris Quartet, et al., at First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sat., 8 p.m., and next Sun., 5 p.m. Program details at www.hearnowmusicfestival.com. $10 and up; passes available. (323) 226-0326.
Les Violons du Roy The Quebec-based chamber orchestra plays pieces by Bach and Handel. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$107. (323) 850-2000.
Brentano Quartet with Dawn Upshaw The soprano joins the string quartet for a program of works by Mozart, Respighi, Schubert, Webern and Schoenberg. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Global Voices The World Music Choir performs. Lineage Performing Arts Center, 89 S. Fair Oaks Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free. (626) 529-5133.
The Burbank Chorale Works by Bernstein, Lauridsen, et al. American Lutheran Church, 755 N. Whitnall Hwy., Burbank. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $20. (818) 759-9177.
The Celestial Opera Company 20th anniversary gala concert. The Woman's Club of South Pasadena, 1424 Fremont Ave., South Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $35, $50. (626) 869-7373.
The Force of Destiny The Verdi Chorus celebrates its 35th anniversary with works by Verdi and Johann Strauss II. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006.
Great Opera Choruses The LA Opera Chorus invites audience members to sing along to favorites by Bizet, Verdi, Puccini, Bernstein, et al. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; reservations required. (818) 677-3000.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, plus new works by Katherine Balch and David Hertzberg. Los Angeles Theater Center, 514 S. Spring St., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Long Beach Symphony Richard Strauss' "Don Juan," Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, Higdon's "blue cathedral," and selections from Prokofiev's "Romeo and Juliet," Suites No. 1 & 2. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Calder Quartet String quartets by Mozart and Beethoven. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianists Kookhee Hong and Minji Noh perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror Organist Dennis James provides live accompaniment for a screening of the silent 1922 terror tale. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799.
St. James Sunday Concerts Tinto Tango Trio performs. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Pianist Nadia Shpachenko, et al., plays pieces by Mozart, Tom Flaherty and Gernot Wolfgang Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Trio Celeste The piano trio is joined by the Chamber Music OC Camerata, making its performance debut. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $14, $30. (949) 854-4646.
We Can Be Heroes! Long Beach Symphony offers an hour-long, family-friendly, superhero-themed concert; with special guest, Broadway's Susan Egan. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $15; children free with purchase of adult ticket. (562) 436-3203.