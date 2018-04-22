The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 22-29: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

DANCE
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater The company performs works including their signature piece, "Revelations." Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.
Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the classic fairytale. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 North College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. Also, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.
Forever Flamenco With featured dancers Reyes "La Reyes" Barrios, Fanny Ara and Antonio Granjero. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.
Shen Yun 2018 Touring show celebrates Chinese culture. Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, downtown L.A. Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m. Also, Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Tue.-Wed., 7:30 p.m. $80-$200. (800) 880-0188.
Adentro! Buenos Aires-based choreographer Diana Szeinblum and company explore the concept of machismo in Argentine dance. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.
CalArts World Music and Dance Festival Three-day showcase features over a dozen family-friendly performances on two outdoor stages. California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Pkwy., Valencia. Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., noon. Free. www.calarts.edu.
Tango Lovers: I Am Tango Stage show celebrates the Argentine dance form. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. $39-$120. (818) 243-2539.
Tao: Drum Heart The Japanese drum and dance ensemble performs. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 4 and 7:30 p.m. $65 and up. (310) 434-3200. Also, Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $30-$50. (844) 626-8726.