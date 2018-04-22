The week ahead in L.A. dance, April 22-29: 'Forever Flamenco' and more

Cinderella Inland Pacific Ballet offers a family-friendly take on the classic fairytale. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 North College Way, Claremont. Sun., 2 p.m. Also, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $41 and up. discounts available. (909) 482-1590.