The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 29-May 6: Calder Quartet, pianist André Watts and more

Calder Quartet The ensemble concludes its three-year residency at the Broad Stage with string quartets by Mozart and Beethoven. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
The Force of Destiny The Verdi Chorus celebrates its 35th anniversary with works by Verdi and Johann Strauss II. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $10-$40. (800) 838-3006.
Hear Now Music Festival Eighth annual showcase concludes with a chamber-music program featuring the Lyris Quartet, et al. First Lutheran Church of Venice, 815 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., 5 p.m. $10 and up. (323) 226-0326.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, plus new works by Katherine Balch and David Hertzberg. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianists Kookhee Hong and Minji Noh perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. April 29. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror Organist Dennis James provides live accompaniment for a screening of the silent 1922 terror tale. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Romantic Solo Piano With Garrick Ohlsson The pianist plays Beethoven, Schubert and Brahms. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.
The South Bay Chamber Music Society Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and friends perform works by Brahms, Schumann, et al. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. www.sbcms.net.
St. James Sunday Concerts Tinto Tango Trio performs. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live Pianist Nadia Shpachenko, et al., plays pieces by Mozart, Tom Flaherty and Gernot Wolfgang. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Trio Celeste The piano trio is joined by the Chamber Music OC Camerata, making its performance debut. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 7 p.m. $14, $30. (949) 854-4646.
We Can Be Heroes! Long Beach Symphony offers an hour-long, family-friendly, superhero-themed concert; with special guest, Broadway's Susan Egan. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m. $15; children free with purchase of adult ticket. (562) 436-3203.
Angela Gheorghiu & Vittorio Grigòlo The soprano and the tenor, backed by an orchestra conducted by Eugene Kohn, perform arias and duets by Bizet, Bernstein, Puccini, et al. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $150 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Glendale Noon Concerts Calico Winds perform works by J.S. Bach and Jan Bach. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Watts Plays Beethoven Pianist André Watts joins Pacific Symphony for Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor"; program also includes Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
First Fridays at First! Young pianist Victor Shlyakhtenko performs an all-Chopin program. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Da Camera Society Trio Latitude 41 plays pieces for piano and strings by Tchaikovsky and Brahms. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary's University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Violinist Connie Kupka and cellist David Speltz play pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Kodaly. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Pasadena Symphony Season finale includes Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica," and Violin Concerto featuring violinist Angelo Xiang Yu. Ambassador Auditorium, 131 S. St. John Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $35 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Chancel Choir Spring Concert The ensemble is joined by the Los Angeles Concert Orchestra and members of the Long Beach Chorale for Kirke Mechem's "Songs of the Slave" and Duruflé's Requiem. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. (310) 393-8258.
Free/Skate Figure skaters perform accompanied by Rachael Worby and Muse/Ique orchestra. Pasadena Ice Skating Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $50. www.muse-ique.com.
Kun Opera in the Chinese Garden Traditional kunqu opera presented by the L.A.-based Chinese Kwun Opera Society. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15. (626) 405-2100.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents "Bohemian Romances," a program of works for voice, strings and piano by Dvořák and Dora Pejacevic. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Sounds of Grace Handbell Choir performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Pianist Neal Stulberg and saxophonist Douglas Masek perform works by Solomon, Piazzolla, et al. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.