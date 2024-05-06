Without Chance Perdomo, ‘Gen V’ producers say new season will adapt to ‘tragic loss’

Actor Chance Perdomo, who starred in Prime Video’s superhero series “Gen V,” died in March. He was 27.

Prime Video’s “Gen V” is looking for a way forward without one of its young stars, who died unexpectedly in March.

Producers behind the college-set superhero drama updated fans about Season 2 in a social media statement posted over the weekend. “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at ‘Gen V’ is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory,” the Sunday statement said.

The team behind “Gen V,” a spinoff of Prime Video’s irreverent series “The Boys,” confirmed that it will not recast Perdomo’s role for the upcoming season. “Gen V” starred Perdomo as Andre Anderson, one in a handful of aspiring heroes who seek to uncover the ugly and corrupt core of their school, Godolkin University.

Without Perdomo, producers said, “Gen V” has “been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines,” as production picks up this month. The statement concluded: “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Representatives for Perdomo confirmed to The Times in March that the actor died in a motorcycle accident. He was 27.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” representatives said in a March statement.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, his representatives added. They did not share additional details, including location, about the accident.

“Gen V” producers mourned Perdomo in March, remembering in a statement that he was “always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer.” The producers’ statement said “writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense” and they expressed condolences to his loved ones. Amazon MGM Studios joined in paying tribute to the British actor, who starred in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as well.

Production on Season 2 of “Gen V” was pushed back after Perdomo’s death, sources confirmed to The Times in March.