The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 6-13: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and more

FishEyes Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre reprises this site-specific work, performed on and around a custom-made 15-foot stainless steel fish, and inspired by water conservation, climate change and humanity's relationship with the environment. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25, $50. www.heididuckler.org.