The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 6-13: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and more

May 06, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre brings Duckler's site-specific work "FishEyes" to Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro. (Mae Koo)

Deborah Rosen & Dancers The SoCal-based troupe performs "Drifting ... A Suite of Dreamscapes." Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. (818) 548-2051.

FishEyes Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre reprises this site-specific work, performed on and around a custom-made 15-foot stainless steel fish, and inspired by water conservation, climate change and humanity's relationship with the environment. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25, $50. www.heididuckler.org.

