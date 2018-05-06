The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 6-13: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and more

Deborah Rosen & Dancers The SoCal-based troupe performs "Drifting ... A Suite of Dreamscapes." Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. (818) 548-2051.
FishEyes Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre reprises this site-specific work, performed on and around a custom-made 15-foot stainless steel fish, and inspired by water conservation, climate change and humanity's relationship with the environment. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25, $50. www.heididuckler.org.