The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 27-June 3: 'Das Paradies und die Peri' and more

Welcome to All Pleasures L.A.-based vocal ensemble Jouyssance and Los Angeles Baroque reunite to perform an all-English program of works by Purcell, Byrd, Dunstable, et al. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Ave., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 533-9922.