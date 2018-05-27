The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 27-June 3: 'Das Paradies und die Peri' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Young players from the Placentia-Yorba Linda School District perform chamber music. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet plays pieces by Debussy, Haydn and Stravinsky. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Rigoletto Matthew Aucoin conducts LA Opera's staging of Verdi's classic tragedy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 3. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
St. James Sunday Concerts Chamber music by Dvořák and Correlli. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Santa Monica Symphony The orchestra's annual Memorial Day weekend concert includes Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 3, "Pastoral," plus de Falla's Ritual Fire Dance, Ravel's "Le Tombeau de Couperin" and Butterworth's "The Banks of Green Willow." Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.
Schumann Focus Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Schumann's Symphony No. 4 and Cello Concerto featuring cellist Sol Gabetta. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$220. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live Chamber ensembles from the Colburn School perform works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Piano Spheres Pianist Steven Vanhauwaert performs an all-Italian program that includes works by Busoni, Bussotti, Scelsi, Balilla Pratella and Francesconi. Zipper Concert Hall, Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$35. www.pianospheres.org.
Rach 2 Pianist Boris Giltburg joins Pacific Symphony under guest conductor Ben Gernon for Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2; program also includes Prokofiev's Russian Overture and Stravinsky's "Petrushka" (1947). Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $27 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Emerging Artists Series Second annual showcase gets underway with performances by pianist David Rodgers (Fri., 8 p.m.) and soprano Liv Redpath (Sat., 8 p.m.); concludes June 18. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6801.
First Fridays at First! Oakwood Brass performs. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Schumann Focus: Das Paradies Dudamel and the LA Phil team up with Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists, including lyric soprano Lucy Crowe, for a Peter Sellars-directed, multimedia enhanced staging of Schumann's oratorio "Das Paradies und die Peri (Paradise and the Peri)." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000.
The Best of 20 Performers from Long Beach Opera help celebrate artistic director Andreas Mitisek's two decades with the company. The Beverly O'Neill Theatre, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 3:30 and 8 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
Long Beach Symphony Season finale includes Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2, Glinka's "Kamarinskaya," and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Fei-Fei. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $26 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
One World, Many Voices II Angel City Chorale performs with special guests, South Africa's Amy Foundation youth choir. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., next Sun., 7 p.m. $27-$75. (800) 838-3006.
Welcome to All Pleasures L.A.-based vocal ensemble Jouyssance and Los Angeles Baroque reunite to perform an all-English program of works by Purcell, Byrd, Dunstable, et al. St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10750 Ohio Ave., Westwood. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 533-9922.
James Ehnes & Max Levinson Violinist Ehnes and pianist Levinson play pieces by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Bach and Ravel; presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series ends its season with works for voice, piano and strings by Grieg, Sibelius and Frank Bridge. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Sandra Azzoni Wood and pianist Christine Azzoni Dow perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orange County Women's Chorus Works by Ruth Huber and Joan Szymko, plus folk songs, spirituals and more. St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$35. (949) 451-8590.
Sundays Live Early-music ensemble Ciaramella performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.