De Los weekend guide: Pink tacos for brunch, get down at Festival Colombiano

Summer is in full swing and temps are heating up in L.A., so grab a blanket or chair and head out to concerts in the park or snag some last-minute tickets to catch Cafe Tacvba and Dudamel in an epic collab. If brunching in style is what you’re looking for, we’ve got the perfect spot. Here is our roundup of things to do this weekend.

Music and art

Por Vida: Back with another weekend market, Por Vida will host Latinx and other POC vendors and brands in downtown L.A. The market is open Saturday from 4 to 10:30 p.m. and features art, clothes, jewelry, tattoos, lowriders and more. The goal of the market is to showcase small businesses and create a space for community. Lines can get long so make sure to get there early.

Café Tacvba with the LA Phil: Arguably one of the greatest rock bands in Mexico, Café Tacvba will pair up for two performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel. Tickets are still available for both the Friday and Saturday shows at the Hollywood Bowl. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 8.

Concerts at Levitt Pavillion L.A.: With its 16th summer of free live music, Levitt Pavillion is back for another weekend in historic MacArthur Park. Grammy-winning L.A. band La Santa Cecilia will headline Saturday’s show. On Sunday, Centro Cultural Techantit Presents: Festival Musica Salvadoreña. The lineup will feature a list of Indigenous artists and other Salvadoran musicians. Shows run from 5 to 8 p.m. Don’t forget your blankets and chairs.

Food and drinks

If you love the color pink, you’ll definitely want to try Pink & Boujee taqueria in downtown L.A. This brunch and taqueria spot features everything pink, including pink tacos, nachos and pancakes. It’s the perfect place to enjoy some good food and take a few Instagram-worthy pictures.

Not sure what you want to eat but want a menu that has it all? Pocha is the place for you. Located on York Boulevard in Highland Park, this eatery blends Mexican and American cultures with a menu featuring everything from tacos and huevos rancheros to albondigas and mole.

Just What You Kneaded has you covered for vegan sweet tooth cravings. This all-vegan cafe and bakery not only makes delicious creations but is also mindful of the environment. They offer breakfast sandwiches, cakes, doughnuts, cookies and coffee. You can find them on Blake Avenue in L.A.

Family friendly

Festival Colombiano: Celebrate Colombia’s Independence by attending Festival Colombiano , an event that’s ideal for the whole family. The festival will be hosted Sunday at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena starting at noon. The festival, which is in its 18th year, has a great mix of music including salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia. Make sure to buy your tickets before you go.

Ballet Folklórico: Traditional Mexican Dance: The Ballet Folklórico Rosas del Valle will be performing traditional dances from Jalisco, Sinaloa, Chiapas and Veracruz this Saturday at the Van Nuys Branch Library. The event starts at 1 p.m. and is open to all ages. One of the things you won’t want to miss is the national dance of Mexico, El Jarabe Tapatío.

