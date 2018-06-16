The week ahead in SoCal dance: 'Herencia Flamenca' and more

Spectacular Balanchine! American Contemporary Ballet revisits the legendary choreographer’s dances set to popular music from his era. American Contemporary Ballet, 700 S. Flower St., Suite 3200, L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $40-$500. (213) 304-3408.
Reduction Burn Dancer-choreographer Flora Wiegmann and company explore devastation, renewal, etc., as part of the Made in L.A. 2018 biennial. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
taisha paggett The artist and choreographer presents solos and duets in dialogue with her Made in L.A. 2018 installation. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Herencia Flamenca This celebration of Spanish flamenco features dancers Yolanda Arroyo and Angel Muñoz, plus singers and musicians. Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30-$65. (323) 343-6600.
Rhythmic Relations 2018 Japanese drum-and-dance ensemble TaikoProject shares the stage with Kitsune Taiko and special guest Blue13 Dance Company for a Bollywood-inspired spectacular. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m. $15-$50. (323) 461-3673.