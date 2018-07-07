The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 8-15: Bernstein, Rachmaninoff and more

Bernstein 100 Celebration Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Broadway’s Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell and special guest musicians for a program that includes Bernstein’s “West Side Story” Symphonic Dances, Three Meditations from “Mass,” and selections from “On the Town” and “Wonderful Town.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.