The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 8-15: Bernstein, Rachmaninoff and more

Classical
Compiled by Matt Cooper
iPalpiti’s Duo De Ascaniis Pieces for piano and violin by Schubert and Janácek. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 377-6771. Also, Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Montecito International Music Festival Three-week festival includes performances by viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Cho-Liang Lin, et al.; details at www.montecitomusicfestival.com. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Opens Sun.; ends July 27. Free. (213) 925-2400.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Baritone Mike Chamberlin sings romantic music from the WWII era. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Phantom Meets Puccini California Philharmonic and the Cal Phil Chorale are joined by guest vocalists James Barbour, Jamie Chamberlin and Nathan Granner for classic show tunes by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rodgers & Hammerstein plus excerpts from the Puccini operas “La Bohème” and “Turandot.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.
SummerFest 18 Piano Trio Tuscany plays pieces by Martin, Dvořák and Ravel in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Bernstein 100 Celebration Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil are joined by Broadway’s Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell and special guest musicians for a program that includes Bernstein’s “West Side Story” Symphonic Dances, Three Meditations from “Mass,” and selections from “On the Town” and “Wonderful Town.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili joins the LA Phil for Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto; program also includes Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with Pacific Symphony The orchestra backs the 1960s pop group for an evening of classic hits. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $40-$75. (714) 755-5799.
iPalpiti Soloists Solo and chamber-ensemble works spanning the Classic, Romantic and Modern eras; program details at www.iPalpiti.org. Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive, Encinitas. Thu.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., noon. $20. (760) 633-2746. Also, Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Dudamel and Verdi’s Otello The LA Phil joins forces with Los Angeles Master Chorale, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and a cohort of singers including tenor Russell Thomas for a concert performance of Verdi’s opera based on Shakespeare’s tragedy of the Moor of Venice. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$195. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Pianist Michael Sellers performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.