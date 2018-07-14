The week ahead at SoCal museums, July 15-22: 'Shinique Smith: Refuge' and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman (L.O.).
Openings
3D: Double Vision First-ever American survey of artworks, from the 19th century to the present, that create the illusion of three dimensions (opens Sun., ends March 31). Also on display: “Shahn, Mooney, and the Apotheosis of American Labor,” an exhibition that focuses on Depression Era artist Ben Shahn and others’ efforts to publicize the case of imprisoned labor activist Tom Mooney (opens Sun.; ends Nov. 25). LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
South of No North: Gato Negro Ediciones Prints from Mexico City-based art-book publishers Gato Negro. Fowler Museum, UCLA, 308 Charles E. Young Drive North, Westwood. Opens next Sun.; ends Dec. 9. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 825-4361.
Critics’ Choices
Shinique Smith: Refuge Smith works across media, typically in combinations of painting, sculpture, collage and installation. Fabric is the constant throughout, and much of the material she uses has already played a role in the world, sheltering or adorning a body. Here, the memory of its prior purpose merges with the promise, mostly metaphorical, of a new function, in support of this stirring show’s assertion that acts of nurture and nationhood, art and humanity are profoundly linked. (L.O.) California African American Museum, 600 State St., Exposition Park, L.A. Ends Sept. 9. Closed Mon. Free. (213) 744-7432.