The week ahead in SoCal classical music, July 22-29: Max Richter’s 'Sleep' in Grand Park and more

Symphonic Dances California Philharmonic performs Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloe” Suite No. 2; de Falla’s “Three Corner Hats” Suite No. 2; Stravinsky’s “The Firebird” Suite and “The Rite of Spring” featuring hip-hop dancer Alyson Stoner; and John Williams’ “Escapades” from “Catch Me If You Can” featuring saxophonist Harvey Pittel. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $33-$123. (323) 850-2000.