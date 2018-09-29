The week ahead at SoCal museums, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Architects of a Golden Age' at the Huntington and more

Reviews by Leah Ollman.
Openings
B. Wurtz: This Has No Name First major U.S. museum survey of the New York-based sculptor’s works. The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 27. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (213) 928-0833.
Daydreaming by Uzumaki Cepeda Installation by the L.A.-based artist explores the concept of a safe and happy childhood. Also on display: “Merion Estes: Unnatural Disasters,” featuring paintings on the subject of environmental crises; and “Sherin Guirguis: Of Thorns and Love,” the L.A.-based artist’s salute to Egyptian writer and activist Doria Shafik. Craft & Folk Art Museum, 5814 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Jan. 6. Closed Mon. $5, $7; veterans, active military and children under 10, free. (323) 937-4230.
Architects of a Golden Age: Highlights From the Huntington’s Southern California Architecture Collection Original plans and drawings for local landmarks, private residences and other notable structures built between 1920 to 1940. The Huntington, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Opens Sat.; ends Jan. 21. Closed Tue. $13-$29; children under 4, free. (626) 405-2100.
Adrian Piper: Concepts and Intuitions, 1965–2016 Extensive survey of the Conceptual artist’s socially conscious works includes over 270 drawings, paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, multimedia installations and more. UCLA Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Opens next Sun.; ends Jan. 6. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
Recommended
The Incongruous Body Humor and the human body serve as brackets loosely containing the sculptural work in this 14-person show. Not all here is comic, and not everything manages to muster heat from the rub of expectation against direct experience — curator Tim Berg’s organizing principle — but the show has enough radiant moments to redeem the whole. Standouts include works by Kim Tucker, Kristen Morgin, Jeremy Brooks, Elana Mann and Robert Arneson. (L.O.) AMOCA, 399 N. Garey Ave., Pomona. Open Wed.-Sat. Ends Jan. 20.