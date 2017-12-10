The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Dec. 10-17: Michael Tilson Thomas and more

Bach: The Six Motets Associate conductor Jenny Wong leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

Bach’s Christmas Oratorio The Bach Collegium Japan Chorus and Orchestra perform in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $28 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Colburn Orchestra Yehuda Gilad leads the student orchestra in Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 and Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist HyeJin Kim. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. Free; certain fees apply. (818) 677-3000.

Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers works for voice, strings and piano by Frédéric Chopin. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra LACO violinist Margaret Batjer leads the ensemble in the complete cycle of Bach’s “Brandenburg” Concertos. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001. Also, Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $35-$75. (844) 626-8726.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts A children’s chorus performs a Christmas concert. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Red Hen Press: Poetry Through Voice California poet laureate Dana Gioia, et al., share the stage with soprano Hila Plitmann and composer Eric Whitacre. The Edye at Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.

St. James Sunday Concerts Annual holiday concert features classical favorites, spirituals, folk songs and more. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.

Sundays Live The UCLA Camarades perform chamber music. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto Pianist Sergio Tiempo joins the Los Angeles Philharmonic and guest conductor Xian Zhang for Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1; program also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 6 and Chen Yi’s “Ge Xu (Antiphony).” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$198. (323) 850-2000.

YMF Family Festival Cultural celebration honors Mexican trumpeter-composer Rafael Méndez and includes live performances. First Unitarian Church, 2936 W. 8th St., L.A. Sun., 3 to 7 p.m.; concert, 4:30 p.m. Free. www.ymf.org.

La Boheme: AKA “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project sets the Puccini classic in contemporary L.A. in a remount of its 2012 production; in Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park 131 S. Ave 57, L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 16. $20; tables, $65 and $140. (323) 739-6122.

Mozart & Bruckner The Los Angeles Philharmonic under guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7, plus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Khatia Buniatishvili. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$204. (323) 850-2000.

Holiday Singalong Melissa Peterman hosts this annual family-friendly event featuring Angeles Chorale, a jazz combo and the Disney Hall pipe organ. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. $33-$85; children under two not admitted. (323) 850-2000.

concert pieces Electronic composer and light-and-sound-installation artist Ryoji Ikeda performs presents the U.S. premieres of three new works, spread over two-nights, in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $29.50-$59.50. (888) 929-7849.

Christmas Joy Concert Choirs and ensembles of all ages celebrate the season. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org

Holiday Candlelight Seasonal favorites with Pasadena Symphony, singer Lisa Vroman, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, et al. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 4 and 7 p.m. $20 and up. (626) 793-7172.

A Classical Christmas With Sierra Madre Music Children’s Choir, et al. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $12, $20. (626) 355-4318.

Handel’s Messiah The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the holiday favorite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun. 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

Antonio Lysy & Tom Beghin Cellist Lysy and fortepiano player Beghin perform Beethoven’s complete sonata cycle for cello and piano. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$90. (310) 434-3200.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Green/Orozco families’ Christmas concert. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

A Southern California Christmas With Orange Community Master Chorale, Anaheim Ballet, Southern California Children’s Chorus and Southern California Brass Consortium. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.

Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform piano trios by Beethoven. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Tis the Season! Pacific Chorale is joined by Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony for sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 5:30 p.m.; next Mon., 7 p.m. $29-$140. (714) 662-2345.