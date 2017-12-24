The week ahead in L.A. dance, Dec. 24-31: Long Beach Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' and more

The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs the holiday favorite. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Ends Sun., 1 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from New York City Ballet. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Ends Sun., 11 a.m. $42-$75. (949) 854-4646.

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sun., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also, Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Dec. 31. $31-$119; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra and guest dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Ends Sun., 1 p.m. $34-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.