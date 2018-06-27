Ofelia Esparza, Chicana altarista, receives top NEA honor for folk art that carries on an East L.A. tradition

When Esparza was in her 40s she went back to school to become a teacher at City Terrace Elementary School in East L.A. where she made sure to include a healthy dose of Mexican art and culture in her curriculum, teaching children folklórico dance and introducing Dia de Los Muertos celebrations. She also helped conduct multicultural training for district teachers. That work stayed with her, and she recently served as a cultural consultant on the Day of the Dead-themed Oscar-winning Disney film “Coco.”