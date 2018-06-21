Weekend Picks: Herencia Flamenca, the Gay Men’s Chorus and more

Samba like you mean it when the Music Center’s annual Dance Downtown series kicks off another summer with a celebration of that high-energy Afro-Brazilian dance form. As always, local dance instructors will be on hand to show you some moves so you can get into the groove. For those too shy to hit the dance floor, you can always park it on the lawn and watch. Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays. Free. www.musiccenter.org