The 99-Seat Beat: Lost superheroes, a mother-daughter reunion, 'Cabaret' and more

The essentials: Back in the 1950s, Will Geer built a theatrical haven for his fellow blacklisted actors and singers on his rustic property in Topanga. The outdoor amphitheater is still a refuge for city dwellers and theater fans — and Geer’s family members still run the show. Every summer Botanicum offers five plays in repertory, and this weekend it opens the first two offerings, “Coriolanus” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (the latter the one constant from season to season).