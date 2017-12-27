If they don't kill each other first: A liberal and an oil exec are forced together in 'Ashes to Ashes'

In “Ashes to Ashes,” a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, Sara is a liberal prone to chaining herself to pipes at mass protests. Jefferson is an oil executive whose land grabs are the chief target of Sara’s outrage.

But when we first meet the two they are jetting off, together, to fulfill the provisions of their married friends’ will, which has dictated that the deceased couple’s ashes be scattered at various locales throughout Europe.

That’s fertile ground for a farce, but playwright Debbie Bolksy’s comical set-ups are so vague, the audience must laboriously dig for information that should have been provided up front. The play, presented here by the Athena Cats, was developed in Theatricum Botanicum’s Seedlings’ workshop but never fully germinates. It proves to be a confused clutter of repetitive scenes wrapped around a promising premise.

To begin with, the nature of the relationship between Sara (Lena Bouton) and Jefferson (Kevin Young) is revealed too slowly. Then, Sara’s frequent shredding of papers seems a horribly distracting bit of blocking until we belatedly learn it’s a nervous habit.

Did we mention that Sara and Jefferson split close to a billion if they fulfill the will’s provisions to a T, and if they separate from one another they forfeit the cash? Yet the two are forever storming off in huffs, with little apparent downside. And let’s not even mention a strange visit to Portmeirion, Wales, where we’re swept into a chess match from an episode of the 1960s series “The Prisoner” — an anachronistic interlude that puts us in doubt of exactly how old these characters are supposed to be or in what time frame the play is actually set.

Bolksy short-hands her own conceit throughout. Considering that the deceased couple was young and died while skydiving, how the two managed such sadistically specific testamentary provisos, necessitating height-phobic Jefferson to bungee jump and water-phobic Sara to nearly drown in a raging river, stretches credulity. With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Very much to their credit, director Katherine James and a comically able cast, including protean Michael Uribes in a multitude of roles, manage a briskly paced staging. The technical elements, especially Cricket S. Meyers’ sound and Kate Bergh’s whimsical costumes, are first-rate. It’s a handsome production, and cast and crew labor mightily, but their best efforts do not bring Bolsky’s text to fruition.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

“Ashes to Ashes”

Where: Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

When: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; ends Jan. 14

Tickets: $30

Info: (310) 564-9410, www.AshesToAshesThePlay.com

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

See all of our latest arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts.

MORE THEATER:

A theater critic’s wish for 2018

Music Center to renovate plaza and revamp restaurants overlooking DTLA

Not home for the holidays: 'Something Rotten!' actress Autumn Hurlbert on celebrating the L.A. way