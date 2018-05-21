Audra McDonald soars in her stirring tour through the American musical

A parent whose children range from teenager to toddler, McDonald made us laugh when she recalled how she was texting with her eldest daughter while backstage during the live-television production of "The Sound of Music." Not having an audience there to provide immediate feedback, she wondered how the production was being recieved. Her daughter assured her that all was going well, but after she finished her (astonishing) version of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," she was a little deflated to find a message from home asking where she put the dryer sheets.