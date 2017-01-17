Free museums day in SoCal: Where and when to go

Dozens of museums in Southern California have teamed up to offer free admission during the 12th annual Museums Free-for-All day.
The event, on Jan. 29, raises awareness about the wealth of museums in the area, including those that highlight art, science, natural history and cultural heritage.
Participating institutions that normally charge admission, such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art, will join those that don’t, such as the Getty, the Broad and the Hammer Museum. Also taking part in the event will be lesser-known destinations, including the Annenberg Space for Photography, California African American Museum, Craft and Folk Art Museum, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, Orange County Museum of Art, Pasadena Museum of California Art and Zimmer Children’s Museum.
For a full list of participating museums, go to SoCalMuseums.org. You’ll find information about the event as well as museums’ regularly scheduled free days.
The museums have teamed up with Metro to encourage attendees to ride mass transit to their destination. If you present your Metro TAP card at various museums, you’ll receive discounts. For more information visit metro.net/discounts
