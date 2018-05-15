Advertisement

'Frozen' the musical to launch its national tour in Los Angeles

Jessica Gelt
By
May 15, 2018 | 10:30 AM
'Frozen' the musical to launch its national tour in Los Angeles
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin star as sisters Elsa and Anna in "Frozen" the musical, which will launch its national tour at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in the fall of 2019. (Deen van Meer)

"Frozen," the Broadway musical, will launch its national tour at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in fall 2019, the Pantages announced Tuesday.

Following its splashy New York opening in March at the St. James Theatre, "Frozen" earned three Tony nominations: best musical (under the direction of Michael Grandage), best score (by Oscar-winning composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez) and best book (Jennifer Lee).

Advertisement

The 2013 Disney film won the Oscar for best animated feature and went on to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time. The breakout song, "Let It Go," has helped the "Frozen" franchise corner the market on princess dresses.

Expectations were high for the Disney Theatrical Productions' adaptation. The show received mixed reviews and trailed in Tony nominations to the likes of "SpongeBob SquarePants" and "Mean Girls," which each received 12.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, fans of Snow Queen Elsa and her quirky sister, Anna, have helped the show smash a box office record at the St. James.

Casting and sale dates for tickets have not been announced.

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt

Advertisement

MORE ONSTAGE:

A revelatory Denzel Washington in 'The Iceman Cometh'

Where 'Hamilton' tickets aren't so impossible

The guide to dance in L.A.: 12 standout companies and how to see them

Advertisement
Advertisement