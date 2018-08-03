Review: As planes take flight at LAX, two photographers find a darker reality below in 'Grounded'

Nearly 30 years later, in the early 2000s, Zoe Crosher began to photograph the interiors of motels and hotels along West Century Boulevard, the wide street that leads into LAX. Not abandoned, these are sites of intentionally temporary occupancy. Curator Colin Westerbeck has faced 31 of Crosher’s color photographs across from 21 of Divola’s better-known black-and-white prints for “Grounded,” a curious if somewhat slight exhibition at the El Segundo Museum of Art.