Barbara Hannigan leads list of Grammy Awards' classical winners

Canadian soprano Barbara Hannigan won the Grammy for classical solo vocal album Sunday for "Crazy Girl Crazy."
Hannigan's star has been rising with performances such as her role in the L.A. Phil New Music Group's world premiere at Walt Disney Concert Hall of Gerald Barry's opera "Alice's Adventures Under Ground." She will serve as music director of the Ojai Music Festival in 2019.
"Crazy Girl Crazy" features music by Gershwin, Berg and Berio. Other nominees is the category were the albums "Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas," "Gods & Monsters," "In War & Peace — Harmony Through Music" and "Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift."
Other classical winners:
Engineered album: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio," Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer of the year: David Frost
Orchestral performance: "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio," Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Opera recording: "Berg: Wozzeck," Hans Graf, conductor; Hans Graf & Brad Sayles, producers; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel, soloists (Chorus of Students and Alumni, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children's Chorus; Houston Symphony)
Choral performance: "Bryars: The Fifth Century," Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing; PRISM Quartet)
Chamber music/small ensemble performance: "Death & The Maiden," Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Instrumental solo: "Transcendental," Daniil Trifonov
Compendium: "Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto," Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer (James Button, Roberto Díaz & Nashville Symphony)
Contemporary composition: Viola Concerto, Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony). Track from: "Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto"