The 2024 Grammys winners list: live updates

Grammy statuettes like this will be handed out at the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 66th Grammy Awards are set to be held Sunday at downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Trevor Noah will again host the prime-time event, broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. PT.

SZA leads this year with nine nominations, including for song, record and album of the year, trailed by Phoebe Bridgers, recording engineer Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét with seven apiece and Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift with six each.

The Recording Academy has added three categories for the 2024 edition: African music performance, alternative jazz album and pop dance recording.

Advertisement

A majority of the awards will be given out at the 2024 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, which starts at 12:30 p.m. PT and will stream live from the Peacock Theater on live.grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. Check back here throughout the Premiere and prime-time events for live updates on the winners: