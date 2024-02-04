Advertisement
All the looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Laverne Cox on the Grammys red carpet.
Laverne Cox kicks off the Grammys red carpet.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Maane KhatchatourianDeputy Editor, Entertainment and Arts 
Not even historic rains can dampen the glitter and gold of the Grammys red carpet. From glam rock fashion to Old Hollywood glam, glamour’s the word of the day.

Music’s biggest night is sure to deliver big red carpet moments. SZA, the most-nominated artist of the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine noms, will make a splash with her comfy-chic cool girl style. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, is bound to opt for a daring number. At 20 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is already a fashion favorite who’s expected to sport another knockout look. Billie Eilish will surely serve signature grunge. Janelle Monáe, the women of Boygenius, Kylie Minogue and Ice Spice will also take the red carpet by storm, along with fashionable men Drake, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Davido.

But all eyes will be on Taylor Swift, who could make history tonight. Swift will ditch her “tight little skirt” for another jaw-dropping gown — perhaps incorporating the Kansas City Chiefs team colors of red, white and gold (she already has “that red lip classic thing that you like”).

Here are all the looks from the 2024 Grammys, updating live.

Boygenius

Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus on the Grammys red carpet.
Boygenius’ Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus coordinate in white suits and black combat boots.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Angela V. Benson

Angela V. Benson arrives on the Grammys red carpet.
Angela V. Benson, CEO and co-founder of Vitae Records, rocks another regal look the Grammys.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times )

Tessa Brooks

Tessa Brooks arrives on the Grammys red carpet.
Tessa Brooks stuns in a mustard sleeved gown with cutouts at her hip.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Kalil

Haley Kalil arrives on the Grammys red carpet.
Model Haley Kalil channels Batman villain Poison Ivy in this sequined green number.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Arielle Vandenberg

Arielle Vandenberg arrives on the Grammys red carpet.
Arielle Vandenberg is elegant in a strapless V-neck gown.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

James Blake and Jameela Jamil

James Blake and Jameela Jamil arrive on the Grammys red carpet.
James Blake and Jameela Jamil make a lovely pair at the Grammys.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Maane Khatchatourian

Maane Khatchatourian is a deputy editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before joining The Times in 2022, she spent almost 10 years at Variety as a news editor. Her writing has also appeared in Entertainment Weekly, KCET.org and the Glendale News-Press. Born in Armenia and raised in Glendale, she studied communication, art history and sociocultural linguistics at UC Santa Barbara and journalism at Columbia University.

