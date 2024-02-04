All the looks from the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Not even historic rains can dampen the glitter and gold of the Grammys red carpet. From glam rock fashion to Old Hollywood glam, glamour’s the word of the day.

Music’s biggest night is sure to deliver big red carpet moments. SZA, the most-nominated artist of the 66th Grammy Awards, with nine noms, will make a splash with her comfy-chic cool girl style. Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, is bound to opt for a daring number. At 20 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is already a fashion favorite who’s expected to sport another knockout look. Billie Eilish will surely serve signature grunge. Janelle Monáe, the women of Boygenius, Kylie Minogue and Ice Spice will also take the red carpet by storm, along with fashionable men Drake, Burna Boy, Jon Batiste and Davido.

But all eyes will be on Taylor Swift, who could make history tonight. Swift will ditch her “tight little skirt” for another jaw-dropping gown — perhaps incorporating the Kansas City Chiefs team colors of red, white and gold (she already has “that red lip classic thing that you like”).

Here are all the looks from the 2024 Grammys, updating live.

Boygenius

Boygenius’ Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus coordinate in white suits and black combat boots. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Angela V. Benson

Angela V. Benson, CEO and co-founder of Vitae Records, rocks another regal look the Grammys. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times )

Tessa Brooks

Tessa Brooks stuns in a mustard sleeved gown with cutouts at her hip. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Haley Kalil

Model Haley Kalil channels Batman villain Poison Ivy in this sequined green number. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Arielle Vandenberg

Arielle Vandenberg is elegant in a strapless V-neck gown. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

James Blake and Jameela Jamil