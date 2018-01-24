Germany's greatest living composer has a moment under the L.A. Phil Green Umbrella

"Mouvement (-vor der Erstarrung)" might be translated as "Movement (Before Paralysis)." It was written for the French new music group Ensemble Intercontemporain, of which Mälkki is a former music director. When the New York-based Argento Chamber Ensemble gave the U.S. premiere 10 years ago in Manhattan, the piece went unnoticed, but Argento's following performance of it in L.A. at Monday Evening Concerts was very much noticed. On his only visit to L.A., Lachenmann was treated like the new music hero he is.