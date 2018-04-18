At Disney Hall, the dresses made of speakers were just the beginning

Indeed, those who bought tickets for this event more than two weeks ago and hadn't bothered to look at the program might well have thought they were witnessing the beginning of yet another avant-garde opera. This was to have been the premiere of Ted Hearne's "The Place," for a Green Umbrella concert by the Los Angeles Philharmonic New Music Group and conducted by Gustavo Dudamel. That opera is a commission with the Barbican in London, and the L.A. Phil was to bring it there next month as part of an upcoming tour.