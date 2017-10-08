Kid-friendly Halloween happenings and other family fun for October

Our monthly roundup of family-friendly arts events bounces from Santa Monica Playhouse to Griffith Park to Kidspace in Pasadena. Eight picks for your October calendar:

1. ‘Absolutely Halloween’

A family musical follows the adventures of a girl named Candy and a cast of brightly colored characters trying to save Halloween for one more year. Santa Monica Playhouse. Through Oct. 29. $12.50-$15. (310) 394-9779, www.santamonicaplayhouse.com

2. Halloween Spooktacular

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater presents an hour-long musical revue for all ages. Meet the puppeteers during refreshment time following the show. Through Nov. 5. $15; children under 2 free. (213) 250-9995, www.bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times Puppeteers Victor Munoz and Suziey Block perform a Halloween puppet show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in 2014. Puppeteers Victor Munoz and Suziey Block perform a Halloween puppet show at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in 2014. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

3. ‘Making Monsters With Mary Doodles’

The illustrator and YouTube artist will lead drop-in art workshops for all ages. They’re held in conjunction with the annual art initiative called Big Draw. L.A. Getty Villa, Pacific Palisades. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and 29. Free. (310) 440-7300, www.getty.edu

4. Ghost Train 2017

After a brief hiatus, the seasonal favorite returns — on Friday the 13th no less — with spooky family fun in Griffith Park. The small-scale train promised a ride with projections, animatronics and pyrotechnic effects but no blood or gore. Los Angeles Live Steamers Railroad Museum. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 13-15, Oct. 20-22, Oct. 27-31. $20. (323) 661-8958, www.lals.org

5. Pumpkin Festival

Kidspace Children’s Museum’s 23rd annual event will feature bouncers, a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, carnival games, a pumpkin patch, musical performances and craft activities. Brookside Park, Pasadena. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-15. Free admission; some attractions require tickets. (626) 449-9144, www.kidspacemuseum.org

6. Depot Day

Travel Town train museum, marking its 65th anniversary, hosts its annual open house and safety fair featuring music, vintage vehicles, tours and a glimpse at restoration projects. Travel Town Museum, Griffith Park. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 15. Free. (323) 668-0104, www.traveltown.org

7. Theatricum Boo-tanicum

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum theater company will transform its outdoor stage and grounds into a Halloween haven with haunted house, ghost stories, games, live music and comedy improv. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga. 4-10 p.m. Oct. 28. $10-$15. (310) 455-3723, www.theatricum.com

8. ‘Feathers of Fire: A Persian Epic’

A “live animation” conceived, designed and directed by Hamid Rahmanian incorporates puppets, costumes, masks, scenography and digital animation in a cinematic shadow play for all ages. Read The Times’ feature on the production when it came to UCLA last year. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills. Oct. 20-29. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000, www.thewallis.org.

"Feathers of Fire" The visually stunning "Feathers of Fire," is coming to the Wallis in Beverly Hills. The visually stunning "Feathers of Fire," is coming to the Wallis in Beverly Hills. ("Feathers of Fire")

