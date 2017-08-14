Ham4All contestants sing their favorite 'Hamilton' songs in hopes of meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda

Contestants in “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s #Ham4All campaign were vying for a rare prize: tickets to opening night of the musical in Los Angeles, plus airfare, hotel accommodations and a chance to meet the man himself at the after-party Wednesday.

Miranda created the contest in conjunction with Prizeo to raise money for the Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition. The group is composed of 12 organizations that, according to contest organizers, “provide services to immigrants, refugees and asylees, including legal representation, advocacy and awareness campaigns.”

Contestants gave money to the coalition and got a number of entries based on the size of the donation. Miranda posted a video on Twitter encouraging contestants to post videos of themselves singing their favorite “Hamilton” songs labeled #Ham4All.

And the winner, picked at random, has been announced: @majazja. For everyone else, at least they have all those #Ham4All videos, some of which you can watch below.

jessica.gelt@latimes.com

@jessicagelt