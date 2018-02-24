'Letters Live' makes its U.S. public debut at Theatre at Ace Hotel

The cave letter was performed by British actress Olivia Colman to hilarious effect several years ago, before a London audience of about 1,500 at the staged show "Letters Live," which Usher co-produces. The recurring U.K.-based event, which celebrates the lost art of literary correspondence, has A-list talent such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Gillian Anderson, Russell Brand, Nick Cave, Ben Kingsley, Neil Gaiman, Stephen Fry, Sally Hawkins, Ian McKellen and others perform real letters, from different time periods and across the globe, for a live audience, typically in grand, theatrical settings. It's been running for more than four years in Britain and will now make its U.S. public debut at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on Monday night.