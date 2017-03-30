The show must go on: How L.A. Opera is pushing ahead as illness strikes cast

The soprano Diana Damrau and the bass-baritone Nicolas Testé were scheduled to begin a six-performance run last Saturday of Los Angeles Opera's production of Jacques Offenbach's "The Tales of Hoffmann," conducted by Plácido Domingo.

Then bronchitis entered the scene. It sidelined Testé, who was to perform the four villains interfering in Hoffmann's love affairs. Wayne Tigges sang the parts of the four villains from the orchestra pit Saturday while Testé acted and lip-synced on stage.

Testé is still ailing and will miss Thursday evening's performance, though he is expected to return for the Sunday matinee and the rest of the run. Christopher Koelsch, L.A. Opera's president, said a nationwide search secured American bass-baritone Christian Van Horn to sub for Teste, on stage and in costume, on Thursday.

"One of the challenges is that 'Hoffmann' isn't performed that often," Koelsch said. "Since Offenbach died before completing the opera, there have been three or four competing versions. There's no definitive version, and it's a very long part."

Koelsch added that, like Tigges, Van Horn has never sung the L.A. Opera version put together by musicologist Michael Kaye and director Marta Domingo.

"He's a super-polished artist who should have no trouble learning them before Thursday evening," Koelsch said.

That polish will add to the mix of spontaneity and playfulness that German soprano Damrau and star Italian tenor Vittorio Grigolo, who plays Hoffmann, bring to the opera.

Damrau also has been fighting bronchitis the last few months, so she will not portray all four of the opera’s heroines, as originally planned. She will play two.

"The worst night at an opera is when everything feels rote," Koelsch said. "It's been a nail-biter of a week, but there's going to be an exquisite tension on the stage, and that results in a heightened attention that travels across the footlights into the audience."

-------------

L.A. Opera's 'The Tales of Hoffmann'

Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6 and April 15; 2 p.m. April 2 and 9

Tickets: $24 and up

Information: (213) 972-8001 or LAOpera.org

Running time: 3 hours, 35 minutes (with two intermissions)

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

Follow The Times’ arts team @culturemonster.

ALSO

Interview: The real-life husband and wife onstage in 'Tales of Hoffmann'

The review: L.A. Opera’s ‘Tales of Hoffmann’

Brahms played brilliantly: Christoph Eschenbach at Disney Hall

The Industry’s opera on a San Pedro beach among winners of Mike Kelley Foundation grants