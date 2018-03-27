At Pasadena Symphony, a musical puzzle played with high spirits

Navigating every percussive hairpin turn in Miller's colorfully propulsive "Scherzo" overture, Lockington and the orchestra seemed to revel in the mischievous score. As the conductor explained from the stage, the "crypto" part of Miller's 2014 work involved a few passages where a puzzle — the name of a musical instrument — is hidden in the piece. A light at stage right went on to cue the audience each time a passage offered clues to the puzzle's answer.