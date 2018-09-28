Some of LACMA donor A. Jerrold Perenchio's art collection will go up for auction at Christie's New York in November

“The Perenchio name looms so large in California partly because of Jerrold’s legendary career, but also his extreme generosity and philanthropy, in particular to LACMA,” said Max Carter, head of the impressionist and modern art department at Christie’s New York. “We’re incredibly honored to offer this selection of works, which is particularly strong in sculpture and is highlighted by one of Henry Moore’s most iconic, late, monumental reclining works and on the 19th-century side, by Rodin’s extremely rare and almost life-sized cast of Eve.”