'Candide' on the coast, Part 1: San Francisco finds a spiritual glow in Bernstein's music

The final version was for a concert performance Bernstein conducted in 1989, a year before he died, with the London Symphony Orchestra, of which Tilson Thomas was then music director. Bernstein revised orchestrations originally by Hershy Kay and later with additions by John Mauceri and made many adjustments in the score, changing harmonies, changing endings of the songs and bringing everything more convincingly together (although having room for not even half of all the music he had written for the show over the years).