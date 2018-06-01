11 things to do with kids in Los Angeles: festivals, shows and more

Our Place summer school: Biocitizen L.A. presents an array of summer programs based on exploring the Los Angeles biome through visits to Elysian Park, the Los Angeles River, El Pueblo Historical Monument, Griffith Park, Point Dume tide pools and other places. For grades K-8. Echo Park Lake Boat House is the drop-off and pick-up location. Sessions begin June 11 and run through Aug. 31. $370. (323) 426-9024, www.biocitizenla.org