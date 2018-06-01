11 things to do with kids in Los Angeles: festivals, shows and more

This month we’ve got Muppets, Lummis Day, Amos & Boris, PJ Masks, eco-summer school, art summer school, dance, music and more. Here are 11 ideas for kid fun beyond the cineplex and TV screen.
Kids film festival: You can still catch the final two weekends of the REDCAT International Children’s Film Festival, featuring animation and live-action films from 27 countries. Through June 10. $5. (213) 237-2800, www.redcat.org
Jim Henson: The interactive “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” illuminates the impact Henson had on contemporary culture. More than 100 objects include 25 of his iconic Muppets. Skirball Cultural Center. Opens Friday, runs through Sept. 2. $7-$12. (310) 440-4500, www.skirball.org
Lummis Days Festival: The 13th annual celebration of Northeast Los Angeles arts and culture will feature live music and dance, art exhibitions, film screenings, poetry readings and workshops, the “Critters Gotta Crawl” parade and more. Various locations in Northeast L.A. Friday-Sunday. Free. www.lummisday.org
Amos & Boris: The musical based on the picture book by William Steig centers on the unlikely friendship between Amos the mouse and Boris the whale. Julianne Argyros Stage at South Coast Repertory. Through Sunday. $35-$39. (714) 708-5555, www.scr.org
PJ Masks: The hit animated television series — featuring Connor, Amaya and Greg and their respective animal alter egos Catboy, Owlette and Gekko — comes to the stage in “Time to Be a Hero Live!” Fred Kavli Theatre at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. 1 and 4 p.m. June 10. $35.50-$105.50. (805) 449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com
Our Place summer school: Biocitizen L.A. presents an array of summer programs based on exploring the Los Angeles biome through visits to Elysian Park, the Los Angeles River, El Pueblo Historical Monument, Griffith Park, Point Dume tide pools and other places. For grades K-8. Echo Park Lake Boat House is the drop-off and pick-up location. Sessions begin June 11 and run through Aug. 31. $370. (323) 426-9024, www.biocitizenla.org
Junior Art Center. A variety of art, theater and music classes are geared for children ages 3 and up. Barnsdall Art Park. Sessions begin June 11 and run through Aug. 8. $24-$75. (323) 644-6275, www.barnsdall.org
Summer book clubs: The Montrose bookstore Once Upon a Time presents themed book clubs for kids 4 to 13, including Passport to Adventure Book Club, Journal Journeys Writing Club and Graphic Novel Book Club. Sessions begin June 18 and run through July 26. $30-$150. (818) 248-9668, www.shoponceuponatime.com
Bloom: An interactive art installation encompassing 100,000 square feet of open lawn space and a dozen large-scale, flower-themed works. Griffith Park. June 22-24. $15-$35. www.bloomartshow.com
“Alice in Wonderland”: Agoura Hills Youth Ballet Theatre presents the 16th annual performance of its original ballet adaptation, set to music by Leroy Anderson. Scherr Forum Theatre at Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. 7 p.m. June 24. $39-$44. (805) 449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com
Big World Fun: The first performance of the annual summer concert series will feature the Guinean percussion and dance group Le Ballet Dembaya. Ford Theatres. 10 a.m. June 30. $5. (323) 461-3673, www.fordtheatres.org