Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will perform 'Henry IV' at the VA campus

Falstaff will get the Tom Hanks treatment when the actor stars in the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles' production of "Henry IV," the center is expected to announce Monday.
The cast also will include actress Rita Wilson, Hanks' wife. It is scheduled to run for 24 performances between June 5 and July 1 at the Japanese garden on the Veterans Affairs' West Los Angeles campus.
Tony Award-winning director Daniel Sullivan ("The Heidi Chronicles") condensed "Henry IV" Parts 1 and 2 to create a production that features Falstaff in all his villainous, comic glory, organizers said.
Hanks and Wilson are no strangers to the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles, having served as hosts and participants in its Simply Shakespeare readings for 26 years. Others who have performed in that series include Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Will Smith and Anthony Hopkins.
To be notified when "Henry IV" tickets go on sale, join the email list at www.ShakespeareCenter.org.
MORE THEATER: