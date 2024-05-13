50 Cent trolls Diddy’s son King Combs for diss track that refers to feds’ raids of homes

50 Cent is trolling Christian “King” Combs, the son of embattled business mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and rehashing a slew of allegations against him and his father. The impetus for Fitty’s latest social-media rant? King released a diss track trashing him amid all three rappers’ legal woes.

King, one of Combs’ children with late girlfriend Kim Porter, released “Pick a Side” on Sunday to apparently defend his father and badmouth his critics, targeting those who “talk down the family name” or distance themselves from the influential Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder by using the viral put-down “No Diddy.” He took aim at 50 Cent, who through his infamous trolling was also entangled in the fallout from the bombshell lawsuits against Combs over the last few months.

The explicit track produced by DJ Akademiks appears to deny sex-trafficking allegations swirling around King’s family and also refers to the raids of Diddy’s homes in the Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills and Miami in March — when Homeland Security Investigations officials executed search warrants at the residences stemming from an ongoing sex-trafficking investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. (King and his half-brother Justin Dior Combs were briefly detained at the Holmby Hills residence but were not arrested. Combs and his sons have denied any wrongdoing.)

“Police raid the crib like they think we selling crack but we out here selling tracks / Multimillion-dollar plaques / Rather put this s— on wax / All that gossip s— is whack when all they had was 50 Cent / Who put this city on the map? / Stop lying,” King raps on the track. Later he adds, “He must think we f— this b— / Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys raiding both of our cribs / Too bad they ain’t know we bought the one next door / ‘Cause that’s the one they missed.”

The 26-year-old opens the track by referring to this period as “war time.” Coincidentally, diss tracks are running rampant in the hip-hop community as of late, particularly between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar and Shaquille O’Neal’s recent dig at fellow former athlete and host Shannon Sharpe. But King focused on his issues with fair-weather fans and chatter spreading online, calling out those “hating ‘cause we rich” and rapping briefly about 50 Cent, who jumped on the “No Diddy” bandwagon.

Representatives for the Combses did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.

Although he didn’t respond with a track of his own — at least not yet anyway — 50 Cent countered with a series of Instagram posts and highlighted an explicit lyric from “Pick a Side” (referring to fellatio) that has gone viral.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL,” he wrote Sunday night on Instagram, sharing a photo of the Combses performing together and also referring to murder suspect Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ allegation that Diddy was involved in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. He followed up that post with a clip from the slain rapper’s 1992 crime drama “Juice.”

The G-Unit emcee, real name Curtis Jackson, also called back to a sexual assault allegation made against King from a lawsuit brought by a former superyacht steward, who claims the young rapper drugged and sexually assaulted her aboard a ship his father chartered in late December 2022.

“Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!” he wrote.

Continuing his roast, Fitty Cent posted the audio clip from the song alluding to the raids.

“Now why would you say some s— like this 🤦when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL,” the “In da Club” and “P.I.M.P.” rapper wrote early Monday. Despite precedents of potentially incriminating song lyrics being protected as free speech and artistic expression under the 1st Amendment, lyrics can be submitted into evidence during a criminal trial, as seen in the Georgia case against YSL rapper Young Thug. Hip-hop lyrics in particular have been singled out in several cases, posing a potential issue for the Combs family if what King raps about the raids is true.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent continued his trolling Monday in a fifth Instagram post that included several images of news stories about the diss track, and he made more salacious allegations about the family.

A representative for 50 Cent did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

The discord between the rappers bubbled up just days after Diddy’s legal team on Friday filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against him, former Bad Boy executive Harve Pierre and a third unidentified person that alleged the men raped a 17-year-old girl in a New York music studio in 2003.

Combs’ lawyer, Jonathan Davis, called the suit a “stunt” that was “intended to prominently showcase a baseless and time barred claim” and said it “fails to state any viable claim,” noting that the plaintiff — identified only as Jane Doe in the filing — “cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity,” according to the motion, which was filed Friday in a New York federal court and reviewed Monday by The Times.

The woman’s lawsuit was initially filed in December 2023 and amended in March. Diddy and his companies “categorically deny” the woman’s allegations against them and said that they “already caused incalculable damage to the reputation and business standing” of the businessman and his co-defendants.