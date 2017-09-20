He's big in L.A.'s small theaters: Tom Jacobson, master of puzzles, surprises and brain-teasers

Churchgoer. Gymgoer. Fundraising executive. Devoted spouse, son and colleague.

This is the trickster of Los Angeles theater? My, but Tom Jacobson’s still waters run deep.

He is, after all, the playwright who gathers Oscar Wilde, Bram Stoker and Arthur Conan Doyle for an encounter with what might be a vampire or, even scarier, the embodiment of hidden desires (“Tainted Blood”); who turns an acting audition into a conduit for the ghosts of a ruinous 1914 same-sex vice sting (“The Twentieth-Century Way”); and who, in rhyming couplets, sails King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette and a Yankee whaler off on a sociopolitical quest (“Sperm”).

History, sexuality, religion and the transformative power of theater are but a few of the topics that he swirls together in plays that often are constructed like puzzles or that kaleidoscopically shift styles.

“I like the audience to have to work a little bit,” he says.

Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times Playwright Tom Jacobson hangs out with some taxidermied critters at home. By day he raises funds for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Playwright Tom Jacobson hangs out with some taxidermied critters at home. By day he raises funds for the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

This subversiveness can be hard to spot in person, though.

During an afternoon’s conversation, the only hint of his darker depths is a confession that as a high schooler in Oklahoma City he helped to stage elaborately macabre environments to which he and his friends would lure unsuspecting kids. The one he describes with particular relish was a fake devil worship site at an abandoned farm, complete with charred bones (cow) and a note signed in blood (pimple).

Otherwise, this trim and wholesome-looking 56-year-old mostly comes across as friendly and common-sensical — just the sort of person that his Lutheran upbringing would suggest.

Jacobson is now onstage with Open Fist’s premiere of “Walking to Buchenwald,” inspired by a trip to Europe that he and his partner, artist-educator Ramone Muñoz, made with Jacobson’s parents in 2002. The tale begins comically with minor skirmishes over itineraries and the parents’ eating and nap schedules. Then world events intrude. A key occurrence, envisioned a decade and a half ago when Jacobson sat down to write the play, so closely parallels recent escalations that it’s bound to send theatergoers out the door each night in a buzz of conversation.

Just weeks ago, Skylight Theatre presented a very different Jacobson play: “The Devil’s Wife,” an old Italian folk tale revamped as a playful study of gender politics, love and belief.

The abutting productions reflect the prolificacy of Jacobson’s three decades in L.A. theater. He has written more than 70 plays, of which 39 have been produced by such probingly inquisitive small theater companies as the Road, Theatre @ Boston Court, Circle X, Rogue Machine, Ensemble Studio Theatre/L.A. and Celebration.

“I like to try new things,” he says of his restless exploration of topics and genres. The goal: “capitalizing on what theater is, which is a live experience where things can change.”

He has settled into a chair in the home that he and Muñoz converted from what was once the production studio of the late textile designer Maria Kipp, whose work was favored by such Modernist architects as Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. The two-story, 7,000-square-foot structure in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood contains a writing retreat for Jacobson and a studio/gallery for Muñoz.

A band/choir/drama/journalism kid in high school, Jacobson studied acting and playwriting at Northwestern University near Chicago, then earned a master of fine arts in playwriting at UCLA.

“I make no money as a playwright,” he says, almost chuckling. “Goodness, that’s a deficit; I lose money. I don’t think there’s a playwright alive who makes a living as a playwright. The ones who are successful make a living as a screenwriter, a TV writer or a teacher or something else.”

Jacobson’s something else is the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, where he is senior vice president of advancement, overseeing fundraising — a skill he developed at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where he progressed from secretary to grant writer, then fundraiser.

Like the parents in “Walking to Buchenwald,” Jacobson’s late father taught university-level theater and his mother was an elementary school teacher who later ran the store in a science museum. “I am my parents,” he says, delighting in the serendipity.

His job spills beyond 40 hours a week but allows flexibility. It’s also “very inspirational,” he says. “I’ve written a number of plays that I learned about the subject matter at the museum.”

A lifelong fan of history, he is drawn to its “amazing stories” that “tell us about us.”

Beyond work, Jacobson finds ideas popping up in art or other cultural excursions, or in what he reads. “I’m very inspired by stories,” he says, “sometimes the more outrageous the better.”

And then there’s travel.

Darrett Sanders The "Walking to Buchenwald" male-couple cast with, from left, Justin Huen, Laura James, Christopher Cappiello and Ben Martin. The "Walking to Buchenwald" male-couple cast with, from left, Justin Huen, Laura James, Christopher Cappiello and Ben Martin. (Darrett Sanders)

Darrett Sanders The "Walking to Buchenwald" female-couple cast with, from left, Will Bradley, Mandy Schneider, Amielynn Abellera, Ben Martin and Laura James. The "Walking to Buchenwald" female-couple cast with, from left, Will Bradley, Mandy Schneider, Amielynn Abellera, Ben Martin and Laura James. (Darrett Sanders)

When his family made the trip that inspired “Buchenwald,” Jacobson’s parents were in their early 70s. They had never traveled overseas, but their innate sociability — Muñoz affectionately describes them as a “very ‘Prairie Home Companion’ kind of Lutherans” — helped to make the experience more immersive. “His dad and especially his mom were quite uninhibited to approach people and just ask questions, even invite them to our table,” Muñoz recalls.

The trip coincided with America’s gear-up to enter Iraq to challenge Saddam Hussein.

“We were having very interesting conversations with Europeans about the United States,” Jacobson says. “All of us were feeling very passionate against the war and afraid of what it could lead to.”

Shortly after the trip, he began writing.

The play references no specific time period or president. “It was intended to be evergreen,” Jacobson says. “It could have taken place then, and it could take place now.”

The script didn’t get produced during the George W. Bush years, then seemed to lose its urgency through the President Obama years. “No-drama Obama,” Jacobson quips. But last fall, as the political landscape changed, Open Fist scheduled a reading of the script, and now, he says, “I’m worried that events will get ahead of the play.”