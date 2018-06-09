For Tony Awards hosts Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, it's showtime

So for those who do tune into the Tony Awards for the first time, Bareilles has a bit of advice: “Enjoy getting to see a little snippet of what I consider to be this delightfully eclectic, beautiful, vibrant, inclusive, strange cast of misfits who just work their butts off in New York City every day. That’s how I felt when I experienced theater at a young age; I felt like I had found my tribe. And I know there are little kids out there who are gonna watch the Tonys and hopefully see themselves up there someday."