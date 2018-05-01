A new musical universe at, appropriately enough, Caltech

The movement opens with nebulous string quartet sounds, the likes of which had never been heard before. The music has no classical form, and not until the end does it have any sense of the tonality that defined music. It was as incomprehensible to its early audience as the vision of the universe that Einstein had begun expounding. The riots at the first performance, Schoenberg recalled 20 years later, "surpassed every previous and subsequent happening of this kind."