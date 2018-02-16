Jeanine Tesori's music is but one of many miracles in 'Violet' at the Chance Theater

In Kari Hayter's staging, the travel metaphor is delivered in a clever and frankly theatrical way. Passengers set down their suitcases in rows and sit on them, suggesting the bus interior. More suitcases — colorful, vintage ones — are hung on a metal framework that defines the back and side walls of the mostly bare performing area (set design by Fred Kinney). Through the back wall a versatile, four-person band, led by Robyn Manion, is visible. It's a thrill to see this creative team at work again; these three, with costume designer Elizabeth Cox, also staged the Chance's towering production of "Parade" last year.