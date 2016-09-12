Roundup: The non-art of 9/11, a Turkish biennial is canceled, the cultural history of zombies

How the art insurance system determines value (and whether a work is even art). Politics in Turkey get the best of a biennial. And the Finns say no to a new Guggenheim museum. Plus: Donald Trump’s speed painting, Gagosian tattoos, and the long history of zombies.

— The surviving bits of art from 9/11 that were declared non-art by a quirk of the art insurance system in a world that defines art exclusively by its monetary value. Daily Beast

— Organizers have canceled a Turkish biennial amid fears of a government crackdown. Hyperallergic

— The plans to build a Guggenheim in Helsinki, Finland, appear to be floundering after a local political party blocked state aid for the project. Reuters

— A portrait of Greta Moll by Henry Matisse that hangs at the National Gallery in London is now the target of a lawsuit brought by Moll’s heirs. They allege that the painting was stolen in the years following World War II. BBC

— This past weekend, the Washington Post had a blistering report about the activities of Donald Trump’s family foundation. An item that caught my eye was that apparently the foundation spent $20,000 on a painting of Trump by “original speed painter Michael Israel.” Which, naturally, led me to Israel’s website. Be sure to watch the video. It will: Rock. Your. World. Washington Post

— Neighbors of London’s Tate Modern say the new Herzog & De Meuron-designed tower is leading to peeping tom-style shots of nearby apartments. Tip: Buy curtains. Artnet

— A piece of a lost work by René Magritte is found under another painting of the artist’s in the Norwich Castle Museum in England. New York Times

— Little Big Horn as depicted by someone who was there: Stephen Standing Bear. This Tulsa, Okla., exhibition looks very intriguing. Hyperallergic

— The Gagosian Gallery is doing a tattoo parlor of artist-designed tattoos at the next New York Art Book Fair. The one by Genesis Breyer P-Orridge has already sold out. ARTnews

— Artist Laurie Simmons’ first feature film, “My Art,” hasn’t exactly been well received at the Venice Film Festival. Critic Neil Young writes that it “will struggle to penetrate much further than the affluently hip New York milieu glimpsed in the first reel.” Ouch. The Hollywood Reporter

— The artist Sturtevant, who became known in the ’60s for creating rough replicas of other artist’s pieces, at one point was at work on creating a replica of Michael Heizer’s 1969 earth work “Double Negative” in a nearby Nevada land parcel. If only … Greg.org

— “If I didn’t do it, how else were they going to be seen?” Artist Kerry James Marshall on painting the black figure exclusively. He opens a new show at the Met Breuer late next month — a show that will later land at MOCA Los Angeles. New York Times

— New York City’s Department of Cultural Affairs and the Rockefeller Foundation have teamed to fund internships that promote diversity in the arts. Artnet

— A vast strangeness: Photographing the light halos of California’s prison industrial complex. Boom

— A historical map collection — featuring everything from a 17th century constellation map to a 19th century atlas for the blind — finds a home at Stanford. Hyperallergic

— The International Banana Museum. SoCal Connected

— A museum tour in Klingon. /Film (via Arts Journal)

— A map of gentrification in L.A. Curbed