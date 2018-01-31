Experimental vocalist Carmina Escobar led an ethereal performance while floating on Echo Park Lake

This is the second time Escobar has performed the work. The first took place last spring, when "Fiesta Perpetua!" was staged as a day-long happening by the now-defunct Machine Project. That event lasted from dawn until dusk, a roughly 14-hour period in which Escobar, Oguri and a pair of brass bands circled the lake, performing at regular intervals. I was there for the dawn performance last year and it was ethereal — Escobar's high notes skipping across the still-quiet park.