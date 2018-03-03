Essential Arts & Culture: #Oscars2018 and culture, the trippy Olafur Eliasson installation

For a new documentary set to air on KCET, Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne digs into architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Los Angeles years — which came after the brutal murder of his lover in Wisconsin. "Was there some link between the violence in Wright's personal life that sent him careening to California?" asks Hawthorne. "And what was it about pre-Columbian ruins that made them so attractive to Wright in the 1920s as the basis for an experimental, concrete-block L.A. architecture?" "That Far Corner," as the doc is titled, will explore those ideas. Los Angeles Times