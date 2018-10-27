Essential Arts: the politics of theater criticism, a magnificent 'Satyagraha,' a theater reborn

Swed also writes about Barrie Kosky’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” (or “Anatevka”) at Berlin’s Komische Oper, “an easy stroll from the Reichstag, where the Nazi government once managed its endeavor to eliminate Jews.” At a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are on the rise in Germany, the production, with half its cast Jewish, has struck a nerve with audiences, gaining rave reviews even as, Swed writes, “immigration has everyone here uneasy about the uncertain social calculus of maintaining identities, hospitality and assimilation.” Los Angeles Times