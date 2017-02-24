Curator Paul Schimmel departs Hauser Wirth & Schimmel in Los Angeles

Paul Schimmel, the longtime Los Angeles curator best known for his defining tenure as the former chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, has departed Hauser Wirth & Schimmel, the downtown gallery he helped establish in spring 2016. The gallery functioned as the Los Angeles outpost of the European gallery Hauser & Wirth, which has locations in London and New York.

“Iwan Wirth and Manuela Wirth, co-founders and co-presidents of Hauser & Wirth, announced today that Paul Schimmel will no longer serve as director, partner, and vice president of the gallery,” said a short statement issued Friday morning.

No further reason was given for Schimmel’s departure. Asked to elaborate, a representative for the gallery stated via email: “The gallery has no further comment at this time.”

In the statement, Iwan Wirth is quoted as saying: “Going forward, Hauser & Wirth will continue building upon its longstanding, passionate commitment to Los Angeles with expanded programs, including an increasingly robust campaign of public events and community outreach activities, and an ever more dynamic schedule of exhibitions that celebrate our artists, and connections between California and the international scene.”

Schimmel joined Hauser & Wirth in May 2013 — a departure from the extensive museum curatorial work he had done in the past, both at MOCA, and prior to that, at the Newport Harbor Art Museum (now the Orange County Museum of Art).

“I think it’s going to be quite different in the respect that it will be done on a larger scale, have fewer exhibitions and a combination of selling and non-selling exhibitions," Schimmel told The Times of the venture when it was first announced in 2013.

The gallery — a hybrid mega-gallery and curated kunsthalle-style exhibition space — launched to much international fanfare with a critically acclaimed exhibition of abstract women sculptors. Other exhibitions have followed since without incident. And late last week, Schimmel could be seen at the gallery, busily unveiling a new exhibition of works by L.A. installation artist Jason Rhoades.

Schimmel could not be reached for comment.

Sign up for our weekly Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the Oscars Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang chat about the 2017 Academy Awards, and which movie might win for best picture. Caption A sneak peek at the Oscars' Governors Ball preparations This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. This is what the Governors Ball will look like after the 89th Academy Awards ceremony. Caption Grammys 2017: Best moments Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Highlights from the 2017 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Caption Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein nominee for Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media Caption Adele's acceptance speech at the Grammys Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25." Adele tearfully thanked Beyonce while accepting her album of the year award for "25."

carolina.miranda@latimes.com

@cmonstah

ALSO

L.A.'s Hauser Wirth & Schimmel is out to upend the definition of a gallery

Paul Schimmel joins gallery world, creating Hauser Wirth & Schimmel

Review: The radical and politically potent opening show at DTLA's new Hauser Wirth & Schimmel