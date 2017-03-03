Essential Arts & Culture: Border wall bids, Pritzker's starchitect retreat, Hamburg's magical new concert hall

A U.S. protester waves a Mexican flag over the border wall that divides Mexico and the U.S. in 2016. (European Pressphoto Agency)

German construction company Hochtief denies media reports on the interest in orders to build a wall between Mexico and the USA

Architecture’s most prestigious prize. The Southern California firms that are interested in building President Trump’s border wall. And a look at a popular new concert hall in Hamburg, Germany. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of artsy goodness: And the Pritzker goes to… The 2017 Pritzker laureates, from left: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta. Javier Lorenzo Domínguez / Pritzker Architecture Prize The 2017 Pritzker laureates, from left: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta. The 2017 Pritzker laureates, from left: Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta. (Javier Lorenzo Domínguez / Pritzker Architecture Prize) Architecture’s biggest prize was awarded this week and it didn’t go to a starchitect who builds glossy wave forms. Instead, the Pritzker Prize went to a trio of Catalan architects — Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta, who founded the firm RCR Arquitectes — for “an approach that creates buildings and places that are both local and universal at the same time.” Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne parses the politics behind this unusual selection. Los Angeles Times A 1971 streetscape captured by the L.A. collective Environmental Communications. Environmental Communications / LAXART A 1971 streetscape captured by the L.A. collective Environmental Communications. A 1971 streetscape captured by the L.A. collective Environmental Communications. (Environmental Communications / LAXART) Plus, Hawthorne paid a visit to a new show by the media collective Environmental Communications at LAXART in Hollywood, an exhibition that gathers imagery of the L.A. landscape over time. He writes: “The collective operated precisely in the years when the crisp, upbeat mid-century modernism of Craig Ellwood, Charles and Ray Eames and Raphael Soriano, among many others, morphed into the darker, more anxious and unpretty work” of L.A. school figures such as Eric Owen Moss, Thom Mayne and Frank Gehry. Los Angeles Times Designing Trump’s border wall An aerial view of the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California. San Ysidro is at bottom and Tijuana is at top. Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times An aerial view of the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California. San Ysidro is at bottom and Tijuana is at top. An aerial view of the U.S.-Mexico border in Southern California. San Ysidro is at bottom and Tijuana is at top. (Don Bartletti / Los Angeles Times) The federal government issued a pre-solicitation last week for the design and construction of a prototype for what could be the eventual U.S.-Mexico border wall that President Trump has promised to build. Design writer Kriston Capps sorted through the list to see what types of firms have expressed interest in the job. Citylab I subsequently rang up some of the interested vendors from Southern California to see why they might want to take on this controversial project. Money was one answer. But for a bicoastal pair of architects, one of whom teaches at the Southern California Institute of Architecture, it is also an opportunity to subvert the idea of a wall. Los Angeles Times Sort of related: A roundup of memorable border art. Voice of San Diego Looking away Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away" at the Pasadena Playhouse. Jim Cox Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away" at the Pasadena Playhouse. Al Pacino plays Tennessee Williams in "God Looked Away" at the Pasadena Playhouse. (Jim Cox) Dotson Rader’s “God Looked Away,” at the Pasadena Playhouse, examines the inebriated last chapter of playwright Tennessee Williams’ storied life, with Al Pacino in the lead role. Times theater critic Charles McNulty says the production is problematic on a lot of levels — from the unresolved narrative arc to the fact that the work is being billed as “in development” while charging audiences a whopping three figures for tickets. Los Angeles Times Old man blues and more A detail from Llyn Foulkes collaged painting "To Bernie, From Llyn," 2016. Spruth Magers A detail from Llyn Foulkes collaged painting "To Bernie, From Llyn," 2016. A detail from Llyn Foulkes collaged painting "To Bernie, From Llyn," 2016. (Spruth Magers) Times art critic Christopher Knight has been hitting the galleries and has a trio of new reviews. First up: The pointed political collages of L.A. artist Llyn Foulkes at Sprüth Magers. Foulkes may be 82 years old, but his ambitious works, writes Knight, tell “no tale of an artist truly throwing in the towel.” Los Angeles Times Knight also paid a visit to Richard Telles Fine Art, where he took in a set of new sculptures by Jim Iserman, an artist whose “offbeat mix” fuses “high art, handicraft and commercial design.” Los Angeles Times A detail of Petra Cortright's "man_bulbGRDNopenz@CharlesSchwaabSto9ds," 2016. 1301PE A detail of Petra Cortright's "man_bulbGRDNopenz@CharlesSchwaabSto9ds," 2016. A detail of Petra Cortright's "man_bulbGRDNopenz@CharlesSchwaabSto9ds," 2016. (1301PE) And, last but not least, is the show of Petra Cortright’s new digitally printed paintings at 1301PE, abstractions that Knight likens to the gestures of touch-screen drag-and-drop. “There’s some tension between old and new conceptions of “the artist’s touch,’” he writes of the work. “But as yet it’s more cerebral than intuitive.” Los Angeles Times Hamburg’s hot new concert hall Conductor Thomas Hengelbrock and the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra at the opening concert of the hall in January. Christian Charisius / AFP / Getty Images Conductor Thomas Hengelbrock and the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra at the opening concert of the hall in January. Conductor Thomas Hengelbrock and the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra at the opening concert of the hall in January. (Christian Charisius / AFP / Getty Images)