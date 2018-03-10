Essential Arts & Culture: Pondering the Pritzker, dancing with Joffrey and touring with TMZ (and living to tell)

Architecture’s most notable prize and the real-life soldier that inspired a trilogy of plays. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your week’s hot and spicy art news and TMZ references:

IMAGE OF THE WEEK

Omar Torres / AFP / Getty Images Cristal, a professional wrestler in Mexico City, is one of many women in typically male fields photographed by Agence France-Presse to mark International Women's Day. Cristal, a professional wrestler in Mexico City, is one of many women in typically male fields photographed by Agence France-Presse to mark International Women's Day. (Omar Torres / AFP / Getty Images)

AN UNEXPECTED PRITZKER

Ninety-year-old architect Balkrishna Doshi has become the first Indian to win the prestigious Pritzker Prize. Doshi’s extensive body of work is located entirely in India, representing “a departure from the globe-trotting architects who have dominated the ranks of Pritzker winners,” writes Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne. The architect, who early on in his career collaborated with renowned figures such as Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn, is known for, among other things, his affordable housing designs. Los Angeles Times

In an interview with Robin Pogrebin, Doshi says architecture is too concerned with the bottom line. “What is the role of an architect today?” he asks. “Are we going to be a service provider working for a client, or are we going to be useful to the society at large?” New York Times

Plus, a gallery of some of his most notable works. Pritzker Prize

Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, 90, winner of the Pritzker Prize, at his residence in Ahmedabad. Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, 90, winner of the Pritzker Prize, at his residence in Ahmedabad. (Sam Panthaky / AFP / Getty Images)

AN INFLUENTIAL DEAN DIES

Richard Weinstein, the influential dean of UCLA’s Graduate School of Architecture and Urban Planning and part of the selection committee that chose Frank Gehry as the architect for the Walt Disney Concert Hall, has died at 85. He was “fascinated by the urban form of Los Angeles,” writes Hawthorne. “He saw L.A.’s openness, both physically and temperamentally, as its great distinguishing characteristic.” Los Angeles Times

UCLA Architecture dean Richard Weinstein in 1994. Architecture dean Richard Weinstein in 1994. (UCLA)

A SOLDIER’S LIFE

Quiara Alegría Hudes’s trilogy of plays about a young man dealing with the psychological and physical effects of his service in war were inspired by her real-life war-veteran cousin: Elliot Ruiz. All three plays have been on view around L.A. over the past month. Times contributor Margaret Gray sits down for an interview with Ruiz to get his perspective on his cousin’s work. Los Angeles Times

Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Iraq war veteran Elliot Ruiz is the inspiration for playwright Quiara Alegria Hude's trilogy of plays about a war veteran. Iraq war veteran Elliot Ruiz is the inspiration for playwright Quiara Alegria Hude's trilogy of plays about a war veteran. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

DUDAMEL IN THE D.F.

Gustavo Dudamel was in Mexico City to lead several concerts as part of the Vienna Philharmonic’s Americas tour. The performances drew sold-out crowds, but “the tour repertory stayed mostly within the narrow Viennese comfort zone,” notes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. More dynamic, he writes, was Dudamel’s Palacio de Bellas Artes concert for the Encounters program, which featured young musicians from throughout North and South America. “The orchestra musicians swayed in their seats, and a local youth chorus executed stirring hand movements while it sang,” he writes. Los Angeles Times

Gustavo Dudamel Foundation Gustavo Dudamel conducts students from all across the Americas at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. Gustavo Dudamel conducts students from all across the Americas at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City. (Gustavo Dudamel Foundation)

CLASSICAL HAPPENINGS

Swed also has been making the rounds in Los Angeles, including concerts for two new commissions: Nico Muhly’s “arresting” organ concerto for the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and “a stunning new piece” by Ellen Reid for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, performed across town at UCLA. Los Angeles Times

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times Composer Ellen Reid a the premier of her composition "Petrichor" for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. Composer Ellen Reid a the premier of her composition "Petrichor" for the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Also on Swed’s docket: a Piano Spheres concert at the Zipper Concert Hall at the Colburn School that featured Gloria Cheng and Terry Riley. For the first half of the show, Cheng surveyed Riley’s notated piano music. For the second half, Riley took to the keys. He remains “as stunning a pianist as ever,” notes Swed. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Times contributing reviewer Richard S. Ginell checks out a superstar concert featuring pianist Emanuel Ax, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and cellist Yo-Yo Ma taking on Brahms. Los Angeles Times

Ginell also caught Andrew Norman’s first opera, “A Trip to the Moon,” staged by the L.A. Phil’s artist-collaborator Yuval Sharon. Los Angeles Times

CURATING THE CURATOR