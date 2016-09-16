'The Vermeer of Los Angeles'? Slow-art champion Tom Knechtel lets us in the studio

In an art world that spins ever faster, Tom Knechtel is slow.

“He’s so slow,” says CB1 Gallery’s Christopher Ford, “I call him the Vermeer of Los Angeles.”

Ford, who organized the artist’s first Southern California solo show in the late 1980s at Santa Monica’s now-defunct Pence Gallery, says Knechtel’s work is worth the wait.

His achingly crafted funny-visceral drawings and paintings take the anxieties of modern life and render them in ways that are surreal yet historical.

In a Knechtel painting, a vortex of expressive yellow swirls might inhale a Renaissance dome along with a wrestler riding a pink high heel. A dog’s thought bubble might be filled with another dog — and another thought bubble. Men grope and make out and sport members that look happy to see you. Details are rendered with methodical madness and very skinny paintbrushes.

If the all-too-precise German Renaissance master Albrecht Dürer and the hallucinatory Hieronymus Bosch had had an affair and moved to California, Knechtel would have been their love child.

Though many of Knechtel's new drawings draw from real life, they nonetheless dip a toe into the fantastical. Tom Knechtel / CB1 Gallery Though many of Knechtel's new drawings draw from real life, they nonetheless dip a toe into the fantastical. Though many of Knechtel's new drawings draw from real life, they nonetheless dip a toe into the fantastical. (Tom Knechtel / CB1 Gallery)

What also makes a Knechtel exhibition special is that one doesn’t happen very often. His last solo show was in 2011. It featured exactly three paintings and 11 drawings. The one before that was in 2007. Over his 3-1/2-decade career (he is 64), he’s had one solo museum survey: “On Wanting to Grow Horns,” held at the Ben Maltz Gallery at Otis College of Art and Design in 2002 (which traveled to museums in North Carolina, Honolulu and Seattle).

All of this makes his concurrent shows at Marc Selwyn Fine Art in Beverly Hills and CB1 Gallery in downtown Los Angeles feel a little like the transit of Venus.

“I’ve never made assumptions that my career should work in any other way,” says the artist of his famously slow output, adding, with one of his trademark, sonorous laughs, that he is an honorary member of “SPIT” — a group of L.A. artists who have dubbed themselves the “Slowest Painters in Town.” (The club also includes artists Judie Bamber, Monica Majoli and Sharon Ellis.)

Knechtel has the aspect of an amiable professor (he teaches at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena). And art, to him, represents a deep, scholarly commitment to hard work in the studio. The rat race of art fairs just isn’t his shtick.

“It is if that’s what you allow the art world to do to you,” he says nonchalantly, seated amid the orderly clutter and colorful paint splatters of his home studio. “You don’t have to. You just make peace with yourself — with where you are at in the work, with where you are at in your career.”

Knechtel is also known for his sympathetic portrayals of animals, such as "Flounder and Heron," from 2015. Tom Knechtel / Marc Selwyn Fine Art Knechtel is also known for his sympathetic portrayals of animals, such as "Flounder and Heron," from 2015. Knechtel is also known for his sympathetic portrayals of animals, such as "Flounder and Heron," from 2015. (Tom Knechtel / Marc Selwyn Fine Art)

Knechtel began to explore the fantastical qualities of human and animal figures at a time when painting was making a hard turn toward the minimal. And while his subjects often include modern subjects — contemporary evocations of gender identity and gay desire — he does so employing techniques inspired by a profound interest in Renaissance painting, Indian miniatures and out-there mysticism (he is a great admirer of William Blake).

In his 1997 canvas, “A Middle-Aged-Scheherezade,” a pensive male figure stands deity-like before a flat mustard background donning what appears to be a broad, fluttering skirt.

But when examined closely, the skirt turns out to be made of dozens other images: a movie poster, a circus tent, loose horses and dogs. In one hand, the man holds a locket showing two nude men clutching each other in fervid embrace.

On the one hand, “Middle-Aged Scheherezade” is wholly modern. Yet it is evocative of those wild northern Renaissance scenes in which everything in the village square appears to be happening at once.

“You can’t fit him into a movement or pigeonhole him with an easy label,” says Marc Selwyn, the gallerist who has represented him for more than 15 years. “That’s always a challenge for the art world to understand, to embrace an artist in the same way that they do when they are part of some easily recognizable movement.”

For Knechtel, it’s less about adhering to some artistic orthodoxy than it is about generating a space for the imagination.

“I want to slow the viewer down,” he says, “so that they wouldn’t get it just by looking at it, but by diving in.”

Knechtel stands at the doorway to his studio with his beloved cat Nino. Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times Knechtel stands at the doorway to his studio with his beloved cat Nino. Knechtel stands at the doorway to his studio with his beloved cat Nino. (Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)

The worlds he creates aren’t just on canvas. Step into the artist’s Mar Vista home, which he shares with his husband, Bob Baruch, and you will find yourself surrounded by Yantra meditation paintings and vintage Mexican retablos — not to mention countless works by artist friends: Charles Garabedian, Paul Brach, Mira Schor.

Knechtel’s studio, located in a small garden apartment in the back, also feels rather magical, with a miniature book collection and containers stuffed full of fountain pens (which he employs in his art).

On the walls are drawings in progress. One is a tender view of Knechtel’s sleeping husband. Another is a self-portrait of the artist crying inky tears. The latter was inspired by a visit to the Indian art collection at the L.A. County Museum of Art — specifically, an 18th century drawing from Rajasthan.

“It’s the tears of a man surrounding this poetry,” he says. “His nose is nothing. It’s this vacant shape. It’s his tears that fill the page.”

Over the last several years, Knechtel’s work has grown increasingly personal. Some of it has to do with wanting to challenge himself, some of it with the happenings of his own life. In this period, he has lost both of his parents in quick succession and Baruch was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“I wanted to step away from the allegory, to move away from the world of animals and wrestlers and theater,” he explains. “I wanted something that threw the windows open. What does Bob look like when he’s sleeping? What do my parents look like when they watch TV?”